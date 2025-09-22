Alexander (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's game against the Lions.

Alexander did not feature on the Ravens' injury report this past week, which means the veteran corner will be a healthy scratch for a second consecutive game. T.J. Tampa and Keyon Martin will serve as the Ravens' backup corners behind Chidobe Awuzie and Nate Wiggins in Monday's interconference showdown. Alexander's next chance to play is Week 4 against the Chiefs on Sunday.