Brendal signed a contract with the Ravens on Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of The Baltimore Sun reports.

After Matt Skura was placed on injured reserve with a significant knee injury, the Ravens needed to add depth to their offensive line. Signing Brendel achieves that, but the 27-year-old center isn't expected to feature prominently with Baltimore.

