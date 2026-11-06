Moody made his only field-goal attempt and his only extra-point try Thursday in a loss to Jacksonville.

Baltimore's offense struggled for most of the game, limiting Moody's opportunities. He did hit a 53-yard field goal in the first quarter and was good on the point-after attempt following Justice Hill's 65-yard rushing touchdown midway through the fourth. It was Moody's first appearance of 2026, as he was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad after Tyler Loop (groin) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Given his performance Thursday, Moody seems likely to retain his role as Baltimore's kicker for the team's Week 10 matchup against the Chargers.