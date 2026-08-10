Ravens' Ja'Kobi Lane: Continues generating buzz at camp

Lane has been the buzz of Ravens training camp over the first couple weeks, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

According to Mink, Lane is making highlight-reel catches on what feels like a daily basis, and even Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com said Saturday that in his 27 years of covering the team, Lane has had the best rookie training camp he's ever seen. While Lane is doing it all on the practice field, he'll need to replicate it during preseason action if he's going to keep surging for a role in three-wide sets alongside Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. Third-round rookie Lane's top competition for snaps appears to be Devontez Walker and fourth-rounder Elijah Sarratt.