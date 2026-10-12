Head coach Jesse Minter said Monday that the Ravens could designate Lane (wrist) to return from injured reserve as soon as Wednesday, Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Banner reports.

The rookie third-rounder's offseason momentum was stymied when he fractured his wrist during the Ravens' Week 1 win over the Colts. Minter noted that Lane has kept up his conditioning while on IR, and there's a chance that the 22-year-old wideout could be back on the field for practice as soon as Wednesday, though it's unclear whether he'll be cleared to return for Week 6 against the Browns on Oct. 18.