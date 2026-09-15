Lane (wrist) is expected to undergo surgery in the coming days, potentially as soon as Wednesday, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports.

Lane suffered a fractured wrist in the Ravens' Week 1 win over the Colts on Sunday, and now that he's set for surgery, the rookie wideout is hopeful to miss only "about a month," according to Zenitz. With Zay Flowers (hamstring) also less than 100 percent, the Ravens could be dipping into their wideout depth early in the 2026 campaign. Rashod Bateman, Chris Moore and LaJohntay Wester picked up the slack against Indy, but Devontez Walker (groin) and rookie Elijah Sarratt could join the mix Sunday against the Saints.