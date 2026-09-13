The Ravens announced that Lane has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Colts due to a wrist injury.

The rookie's early exit could force the Ravens to finish the season opener with just three receivers; Devontez Walker (groin) and Elijah Sarratt (coach's decision) are inactive for the contest, while Zay Flowers is questionable to return after tweaking his hamstring in the first half. Lane had a quiet showing in his injury-shortened NFL debut, finishing the day with an 11-yard reception on three targets.