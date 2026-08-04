Ravens' Ja'Kobi Lane: Makes one-handed catch at practice

Lane made a one-handed catch in team drills with the starters at Tuesday's practice, according to Quentin Corpuel of baltimoreravens.com.

The 6-foot-4 rookie is already showing off the contested-catch skills that helped make him a third-round pick (80th overall) this spring. After playing second fiddle to Makai Lemon during his college career, Lane finds himself in a battle for early playing time in Baltimore, likely competing against Devontez Walker and Elijah Sarratt for a top-three role alongside veterans Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman.