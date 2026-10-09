Ravens coach Jesse Minter said Friday that Lane (wrist) is "doing really well" and "has put himself in a great position to be ready to roll when the time permits."

Lane is eligible to return from injured reserve for Week 6, and while Minter didn't get into specifics, it does sounds like the rookie wideout is expected back fairly soon. Lane underwent surgery in mid-September after fracturing his wrist in a Week 1 win over the Colts. He played 24 snaps on offense in the first half of that game, catching one of three targets for 11 yards, with a short TD catch called back due to a penalty. Lane could be the team's No. 2 or 3 wide receiver when he returns.