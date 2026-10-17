Lane (wrist) is "good to go" after practicing fully this week and is expected to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Lane strung together a trio of full practices to draw the questionable tag for Week 6. It looks like the Ravens will have their rookie third-round wide receiver back on the field for Sunday's AFC North showdown, and Lane could slide right back into the WR2 role behind Zay Flowers and in front of Rashod Bateman. Lane fractured his wrist during the Ravens' Week 1 win against the Colts, when he caught one of three targets for 11 yards (with two of those targets occurring in the end zone).