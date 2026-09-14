Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said that Lane will receive second and third medical opinions on his injured wrist this week before a timeline for his return is established, Sam Cohn of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Lane's NFL debut in Sunday's 41-23 win over the Colts came to an early end due to the wrist injury, which was confirmed to be a fracture after the game. An upcoming MRI along with additional testing on the wrist should help the Ravens gain a better understanding of the severity of the fracture, but at the very least, the rookie third-round pick is expected to miss the team's Week 2 game against the Saints. Lane's likely absence could open up more opportunities for Devontez Walker (groin) and Eljiah Sarratt (coach's decision), both of whom sat out the season opener.

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