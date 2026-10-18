Lane (wrist) is active for Sunday's game against the Browns.

After injuring his left wrist in the Ravens' Week 1 win over the Colts and landing on injured reserve, Lane was cleared to resume practicing Wednesday. The rookie wideout proceeded to turn in three consecutive full sessions, and the Ravens came away satisfied enough with his health to bring him back from IR. Lane could immediately settle in as the Ravens' No. 3 wideout behind Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman as he makes his return to the lineup.