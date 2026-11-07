Lane did not draw a target Thursday in a loss to Jacksonville.

Lane logged 32 offensive snaps, third-most among Baltimore wideouts behind Zay Flowers (37) and Rashod Bateman (35). However, Lane failed to haul in a pass (and to even see a target) for the first time this season. That can be partly attributed to quarterback play, as Ravens starting QB Joe Fagnano threw for just 60 yards. Jacoby Brissett, who Baltimore recently traded for, will likely start behind center in Week 10 against the Chargers on Monday, Nov. 16, which would improve Lane's outlook to some degree. However, he's caught one or fewer passes in three of his five games so far this season, so Lane isn't a recommended fantasy play regardless of who is starting at QB for Baltimore.