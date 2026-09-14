Lane (wrist) suffered a fractured wrist in Sunday's 41-23 win over the Colts and will undergo further testing Monday, including an MRI, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Lane is expected to face a multi-week absence due to the fractured wrist he sustained in his NFL debut, which led to the rookie third-round pick exiting the game after catching one of three targets for 11 yards. A more precise timetable for Lane's recovery will likely be established after the results of his MRI come in, but he will almost certainly sit out Week 2 against the Saints.