Lane caught three of five targets for 25 yards during Sunday's 35-13 loss to the Bengals.

Lane finished second on the team in targets behind fellow wideout Zay Flowers (11), and he was able to reel in at least three passes for the second straight week. With Lamar Jackson (ankle) nearing a return to action, Lane may be able to establish himself as a reliable red-zone threat for Baltimore moving forward this season. The rookie's next chance to record his first career touchdown will come in Week 8 versus the Bills.