Coach Jesse Minter said Lane underwent wrist surgery Wednesday, and the Ravens placed the rookie wide receiver on injured reserve, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Lane left the Ravens' Week 1 win at Indianapolis with a wrist injury that eventually was confirmed to include a fracture. With his move to IR, he'll be required to miss at least the next four games, meaning his next chance for game action is Sunday, Oct. 18 at Cleveland. As long as Lane is sidelined, Zay Flowers (hamstring), Rashod Bateman, Devontez Walker (groin), Elijah Sarratt and LaJohntay Wester will be among those that could see additional action at wide receiver for Baltimore.