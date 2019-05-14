Ravens' Jalan McClendon: Inks deal with Ravens

McClendon signed a contract with the Ravens on Monday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

McClendon bolsters the Ravens' quarterback room to four, as he falls below Lamar Jackson, Robert Griffin and fellow rookie Trace McSorley on the depth chart. He isn't likely to carve out a spot on the 53-man roster this season but could serve as a practice squad quarterback.

