Ravens' Jaleel Scott: All clear Monday
Scott (ribs) was back as a full participant at Monday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Scott was sidelined through the weekend with the injury, but will return to practice to compete in vital practice reps. The New Mexico State product is battling for a roster spot for the 2020 campaign.
