Coach John Harbaugh said Friday that Scott is "right in the mix" at wide receiver.

The 2018 fourth-round pick was stashed on injured reserve with a hamstring issue for his entire rookie season. Scott came back healthy for the offseason program and now is off to a strong start at training camp. He's still on the roster bubble, but there's clear opportunity for advancement given the lack of proven talent toward the top of Baltimore's wideout depth chart.