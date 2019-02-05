Ravens' Jaleel Scott: Has another chance with team
Scott should have another chance to prove himself with the Ravens in 2019, Clifton Brown of the team's official website reports.
The 2018 fourth-round pick didn't make much noise throughout training camp and the preseason, eventually getting stashed on injured reserve after he suffered a hamstring injury in late August. Scott should be healthy for the start of the offseason program if he isn't already, but he won't have a guaranteed stash spot this time around. His 6-foot-5 frame is unique among Baltimore wideouts, though the team could look to add more size during the offseason.
