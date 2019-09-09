Ravens' Jaleel Scott: Inactive for opener
Scott was inactive for Sunday's win over the Dolphins.
The Ravens had five receivers active Sunday, but Scott was not among them. Baltimore's top three is fairly set with Marquise Brown, Willie Snead and Miles Boykin, and the likes of Chris Moore and Seth Roberts provide depth behind them. Scott did well for himself in making the 53-man roster, but he may continue to be a healthy scratch each week barring a change to Baltimore's receiving rotation.
