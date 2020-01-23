Ravens' Jaleel Scott: Invisible again in 2019
Scott appeared in three games in 2019, catching one of three targets for six yards on 17 offensive snaps.
The second-year wideout failed to make an impact once again in 2019 despite Baltimore having meager talent at receiver beyond Marquise Brown and Willie Snead. Scott, a former fourth-round selection, played all 17 of his offensive snaps in Week 17 when Baltimore was resting its main contributors. He's a big-bodied receiver at 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, but his movement skills are well below average for an NFL receiver even when adjusting for his size. With that, Scott has a thin margin for error for success at this level that shrinks with each season that he fails to get on the field. Scott may have a tough time sticking on the 53-man roster in 2020 if Baltimore overhauls its receiving corps as expected.
