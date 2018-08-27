Ravens' Jaleel Scott: Placed on IR
Scott (undisclosed) has been placed on injured reserve, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Baltimore found a way to retain the rookie fourth-round pick without using a roster spot on a player who didn't project for any kind of role this year. Scott reportedly struggled at practice throughout the offseason and into training camp, but he should be back in 2019 to compete for a spot with the team. Jordan Lasley, Tim White, Janarion Grant and Breshad Perriman are left to compete for what likely will be two roster spots.
