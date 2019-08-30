Ravens' Jaleel Scott: Strikes in preseason finale
Scott caught six of 10 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 20-7 preseason win over Washington.
After turning some heads in training camp, Baltimore gave the statuesque sophomore an extended final audition Thursday in his pursuit of making the roster. He took full advantage, more than doubling every other Raven both in targets and yards and hauling in the game-leading touchdown in the second quarter, a 24-yard shot downfield from Trace McSorley. When you're getting down to WR5 or WR6, it comes down to how many of each position a team intends to carry and how things shake out in other areas of the roster. Scott made Baltimore's brass' decision more difficult Thursday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
QB Tiers 7.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
WR Tiers 7.0
Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...
-
TE Tiers 7.0
You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...
-
Deep sleeper Fantasy picks
Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...