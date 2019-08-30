Scott caught six of 10 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 20-7 preseason win over Washington.

After turning some heads in training camp, Baltimore gave the statuesque sophomore an extended final audition Thursday in his pursuit of making the roster. He took full advantage, more than doubling every other Raven both in targets and yards and hauling in the game-leading touchdown in the second quarter, a 24-yard shot downfield from Trace McSorley. When you're getting down to WR5 or WR6, it comes down to how many of each position a team intends to carry and how things shake out in other areas of the roster. Scott made Baltimore's brass' decision more difficult Thursday.