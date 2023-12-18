Head coach John Harbaugh said after Sunday's win over the Jaguars that Armour-Davis has entered the concussion protocol, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Armour-Davis has played mainly on special teams this year, but he was unable to finish Sunday's matchup after being diagnosed with a concussion. Whether he'll be available for next Monday's game against San Francisco remains to be seen.
