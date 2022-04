The Ravens selected Armour-Davis in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 119th overall.

Armour-Davis (6-foot-1, 197 pounds) is regarded as more toolsy (4.39-second 40) than polished after starting only one year at Alabama, but the Ravens coach defenders as well as any team and Armour-Davis could be another success story for them. The athleticism is certainly there, so development from this point is the only question with Armour-Davis.