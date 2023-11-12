Armour-Davis (illness) is inactive ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns.
The Alabama product was able to log a limited practice session Friday after recording a DNP on Thursday, but it seems as if he's still not well enough to suit up this Sunday. Armour-Davis has appeared in four games for the Ravens this year, recording two total tackles and primarily playing on special teams.
