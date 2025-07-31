Head coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that Armour-Davis shouldn't miss much time while dealing with an undisclosed injury, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

The nature of Armour-Davis' injury has only been described as a "camp thing" by Harbaugh, but results from an MRI didn't show any serious injury. It's unclear when exactly Armour-Davis will return, but given he's competing for a depth spot in the secondary, he'll look to be available for the Ravens' preseason opener against the Colts on Aug. 7.