Armour-Davis (hamstring) missed practice for the third straight day Thursday and is listed as out for Saturday's game against the Steelers.

The depth cornerback was active for last week's 35-14 win over the Giants but did not play. In the games he has played this season, Armour-Davis has seen 131 special-teams snaps to just 87 defensive snaps, recording eight tackles (six solo) and a pass breakup.