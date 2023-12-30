Armour-Davis (concussion) will remain sidelined for Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins.
No surprise here, as Armour-Davis was a non-participant for consecutive days to close the week. His absence is not expected to impact the Ravens' defense, as he has played just 28 defensive snaps this season.
