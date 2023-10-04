Armour-Davis (hamstring) was able to practice Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear whether Armour-Davis was limited or participated in full after he left Sunday's win over the Browns early with the injury. Either way, a return to the field in any form at this stage of the week is likely a positive sign for his chances of playing in Week 5 against the Steelers.
