Armour-Davis (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's regular-season finale against the Browns.

Armour-Davis was a limited practice participant in the final two days of the week, but he'll miss his fourth straight game Saturday due to a hamstring injury. The 2022 fourth-round pick has a chance at playing in the wild-card round of the playoffs given his ability to return to practice this week. Tre'Davious White will continue to serve as the top backup outside corner behind Brandon Stephens and Nate Wiggins due to Armour-Davis' injury.