Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Monday that Armour-Davis will have an MRI on an undisclosed injury, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

The type of Armour-Davis injury hasn't been disclosed, but Harbaugh doesn't believe the issue to be a serious one. Armour-Davis will look to get cleared to practice as soon as possible, as he is competing for a depth spot on the Ravens' 53-man roster. He was limited to seven regular-season games in 2024 due to a hamstring injury and finished with eight tackles (six solo) and one pass defense.