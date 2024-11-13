Armour-Davis (knee) was a full participant in practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Armour-Davis hasn't played since Week 8 due to a knee injury, but after practicing in full, should be good to go for Sunday's matchup with the Steelers. The last time the Alabama product suited up, he played 100 percent of the team's snaps on defense because of his injuries in the secondary, but he'll likely play more of a reserve and special teams role in his return.