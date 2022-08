Armour-Davis was sidelined with a head injury during the Ravens' practice Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Armour-Davis was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft based primarily on his long-term potential, so he is only expected to play a reserve role in Baltimore's secondary during his rookie season. The cornerback's injury should allow increased reps for undrafted rookie David Vereen this preseason.