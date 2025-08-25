Ravens' Jalyn Armour-Davis: Snags interception in preseason win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Armour-Davis (illness) recorded two total tackles (one solo) and two passes defensed, including an interception, in Saturday's 30-3 preseason win over Washington.
Armour-Davis made the most of his return to action after battling an illness at practice, picking off Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman in the second quarter. The cornerback played 31 snaps on defense and six with the special-teams unit in the win. Armour-Davis is competing for a spot on Baltimore's initial 53-man roster, and Saturday's performance certainly helps.
More News
-
Ravens' Jalyn Armour-Davis: Dealing with illness•
-
Ravens' Jalyn Armour-Davis: Two passes defensed Thursday•
-
Ravens' Jalyn Armour-Davis: Not dealing with serious injury•
-
Ravens' Jalyn Armour-Davis: Set to have MRI•
-
Ravens' Jalyn Armour-Davis: Back in action•
-
Ravens' Jalyn Armour-Davis: Makes seven appearances in 2024•