Armour-Davis (illness) recorded two total tackles (one solo) and two passes defensed, including an interception, in Saturday's 30-3 preseason win over Washington.

Armour-Davis made the most of his return to action after battling an illness at practice, picking off Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman in the second quarter. The cornerback played 31 snaps on defense and six with the special-teams unit in the win. Armour-Davis is competing for a spot on Baltimore's initial 53-man roster, and Saturday's performance certainly helps.