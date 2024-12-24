Armour-Davis (hamstring) did not practice Tuesday and has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Houston.
Armour-Davis will miss a third straight game due to a lingering hamstring injury, and his next opportunity to play will be Week 18 against the Browns. Tre'Davious White (shoulder) is questionable to play Wednesday, and if he joins Armour-Davis on the Ravens' inactives list, T.J. Tampa would step in as the backup outside corner behind starters Brandon Stephens and Nate Wiggins.
More News
-
Ravens' Jalyn Armour-Davis: Not playing Saturday•
-
Ravens' Jalyn Armour-Davis: Working through hamstring injury•
-
Ravens' Jalyn Armour-Davis: Set to return•
-
Ravens' Jalyn Armour-Davis: Will miss another contest•
-
Ravens' Jalyn Armour-Davis: Not playing Week 9•
-
Ravens' Jalyn Armour-Davis: Will suit up Week 8•