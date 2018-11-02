Ravens' James Hurst: Deemed unfit to play
Hurst (back) is ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Steelers.
Hurst will miss this third straight game. He works mainly in a reserve role, so it will only impact the Ravens' offense if injuries arise. With a bye week after this game, Hurst will have additional time to get healthy for Week 11's game versus the Bengals.
