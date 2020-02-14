Hurst will be suspended for the first four games of the 2020 regular season for a violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Entering the third season of a four-year, $17.5 million contract, Hurst already has been mentioned as a potential cap casualty, and a suspension won't help his chances to stick around. The 28-year-old has made 44 starts in six seasons with Baltimore, most recently serving as the top backup for both tackle spots. Hurst has never been especially good, but his ability to play every O-line spot besides center at a competent level does provide some value to an NFL team.