Ravens' James Hurst: Questionable for Sunday
Hurst was added to the injury report with a back injury and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Hurst had no issues at practice this week but was a late addition to the injury report Saturday. Left guard Alex Lewis (neck) has already been ruled out, so the Ravens can ill afford to be without Hurst as well.
