Hurst (back) participated in Wednesday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Hurst finally returned to practice Wednesday, after having missed five consecutive games due to a back issue. The 26-year-old appears to be approaching a full recovery from his lingering injury. If he's able to suit up for Sunday's tilt against the Falcons, Hurst could draw the start at right tackle in place of rookie third-round pick Orlando Brown.

