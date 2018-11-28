Ravens' James Hurst: Returns to practice
Hurst (back) participated in Wednesday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Hurst finally returned to practice Wednesday, after having missed five consecutive games due to a back issue. The 26-year-old appears to be approaching a full recovery from his lingering injury. If he's able to suit up for Sunday's tilt against the Falcons, Hurst could draw the start at right tackle in place of rookie third-round pick Orlando Brown.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Big name running backs are missing across the league in Week 13, which creates league-winning...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Biggest questions for Week 13
With the playoffs looming and a ton of injuries to sort through, Fantasy owners have a lot...
-
Week 13 streamers to add
With the byes finished the streaming options are limited, but Heath Cummings has names for...
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...