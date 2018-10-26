Ravens' James Hurst: Ruled out again
Hurst (back) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Hurst will miss his second straight game due to lingering back injuries. The reserve lineman's absence will hurt Baltimore's depth, but is unlikely to have a large impact on the game. Hurst will work to get healthy for the Ravens' division matchup against Pittsburgh in Week 9.
