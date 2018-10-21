Ravens' James Hurst: Ruled out for Sunday's tilt
Hurst (back) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints.
Hurst was unable to shake the back pain during pregame warmups which led to his inactive status. Hurst's impact shouldn't leave the Ravens too empty-handed as he primarily serves as depth lineman.
