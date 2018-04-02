Ravens' James Hurst: Set to play right tackle in 2018
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed last week that Hurst will enter the team's offseason program as the starting right tackle, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Harbaugh's pronouncement comes weeks after Hurst inked a four-year, $17.5 million contract extension with the Ravens. The 26-year-old saw most of his time at left guard and played well at that spot last season, so the move to the outside is somewhat of a puzzling decision, especially in light of Hurst's previous struggles in protecting quarterback Joe Flacco's blindside while serving as a fill-in left tackle in 2015. Hurst may only be viewed as a placeholder at right tackle in the event the club re-signs Austin Howard, who started 16 games at the position in 2017, or uses its first-round selection on one of the top tackle prospects in the draft in April.
