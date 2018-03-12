Hurst signed a four-year extension with the Ravens on Monday.

The deal is for a hefty sum of $17.5 million with $8 million in guaranteed money, according to Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun. The size of that contract suggests the Ravens view him as a starting-caliber offensive lineman going forward. After all, he has started 32 games at both guard and tackle since being signed as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina in 2014.