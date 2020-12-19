site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' James Proche: Back from COVID-19 list
The Ravens activated Proche (undisclosed) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Proche will return from the COVID-19 list before actually being forced to miss any time. Count on the rookie sixth-round pick to serve as Baltimore's top punt returner versus the Jaguars on Sunday.
