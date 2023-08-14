Proche missed Monday's practice due to a hip contusion, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

Coach John Harbaugh did not seem too concerned about the injury and hinted that Proche could be back at practice Tuesday. After a disappointing 2022 season that saw him record just 62 yards on eight receptions, the 26-year-old is not a lock to make the final 53-man roster. Thus, a quick return would be beneficial so he can continue competing.