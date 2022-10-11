Proche hauled in one of two targets for seven yards during Sunday's 19-17 win over the Bengals.

With Rashod Bateman (foot) sidelined, Proche played a season-high 15 offensive snaps and saw his first two targets of the campaign. Aside from Devin Duvernay, who was utilized early and often, the Ravens' wideouts failed to make any big plays through the air for a second straight game. However, Baltimore's passing attack has a good chance to bounce back against the Giants' depleted secondary in Week 6, so Proche could be in line for another solid role if Bateman remains sidelined.