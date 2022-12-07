Proche secured both of his targets for nine yards in Sunday's 10-9 win over the Broncos.

On top of his uninspiring performance as a receiver, Proche was also given an opportunity in the game as a passer. Unfortunately, his only attempt on a gadget play in the fourth quarter was intercepted in the end zone on a throw to Kenyan Drake. The 26-year-old wideout played just 13 of the Ravens' 72 offensive snaps while operating as the team's No. 4 receiver. Proche can not be trusted for fantasy purposes with such limited usage. In addition, Baltimore's passing offense stands to take a hit with Lamar Jackson (knee) most likely sidelined for at least one game. The Ravens host the Steelers in Week 14.