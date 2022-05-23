Proche faces added significance to his offseason work this year after the trade of Marquise Brown, Jeff Zrebiec of the Athletic reports.

The Ravens have yet to make a splash in the wideout market after trading Brown to the Cardinals in exchange for the 23rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, suggesting the team has confidence in the group of young pass catchers already on the roster. Proche, along with Devin Duvernay and Tylan Wallace, appears to have an opportunity to solidify a major role ahead of the 2022 campaign with outstanding performances during OTAs and other offseason workouts. However, Baltimore also brought in six undrafted rookie free agents that'll also be competing for snaps behind Rashod Bateman, whose role as the de facto No. 1 appears set in stone.